Posted: May 08, 2024 3:23 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 3:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says evidence suggests Monday's tornado was a single, long-track twister that caused up to EF-4 damage in Osage and Washington counties, including Barnsdall and Bartlesville.

NWS meteorolists say they believe the tornado began southeast of Hominy, crossed Highway 20 and then provided a direct hit in Barnsdall.

Significant tree damage continued northeast of Barnsdall, a few homes were damaged and outbuildings were destroyed between Barnsdall and Bartlesville.

The NWS says the tornado moved across the southern portion of Bartlesville, and and then across the eastern side of town, where trees were snapped.

A squall line merged with the tornadic supercell, and ultimately ended the tornado process on the northeast side of Bartlesville.

Map data for these damage surveys will be added once the survey data for each tornado is complete.

Anyone wishing to contribute images, video or information may contact the National Weather Service in Tulsa at 918-838-7838.