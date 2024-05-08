Posted: May 08, 2024 10:25 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 10:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

PSO continues to respond to outages in Barnsdall, Bartlesville and surrounding areas after an EF-4 tornado caused extensive damage on Monday night.

PSO says crews worked overnight Tuesday and made significant restoration progress. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 customers have been restored and 3,000 customers remain without power. At the height of the storm customer outages peaked at 8,864.

Restoration times for PSO customers in Barnsdall, Bartlesville and surrounding areas are between now and Thursday at 11 p.m.

Verdigris Valley Electric is reporting just under 90 outages in their coverage area, mostly on the east side of Bartlesville and near Woolaroc in Osage County.