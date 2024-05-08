Posted: May 08, 2024 9:50 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Human Services helps more than one million Oklahomans each year across a wide range of services including food assistance, child support, child care, reporting abuse, disabilities services and caretaker needs among others.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Director of Oklahoma Human Services, Dr. Deb Shropshire said, "Oklahomans help each other. It's in our nature. Oklahoma Human Services exists to make sure that when a person falls on hard times, they have a place to turn. Where we do not offer a program or assistance for a specific situation, we are committed to connecting the person in need with an organization that can help." Sh e added, "T he area of focus for the agency is strengthening families toward self sufficiency along with safety, dignity and independence.