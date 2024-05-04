Posted: May 08, 2024 9:33 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 9:33 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The silence before a Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra concert is always filled with speculation. Who? Where? When? What? Then awe that lines the faces of the audience. The questions are then swept aside by the conductor and his merry band.

BSO had their season finale Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. And no, there were no Star Wars tributes, but the audience was left with the same heart stop revelation as each piece held a unique sound and storyline.

Although the season is now coming to a close, Executive Director John Jenkins is already looking forward to next year and what they can do differently.

Jenkins says that the turn out this year is not what he had hoped for; wanting more people to come out and see the product of their hard work.

This sentiment is also expressed by Mike Dunlap, county commissioner for District three and Washington County, who was introduced to the arts by his wife’s parents and inspired by his son.

Dunlap says that it would help if parents would introduce their kids to the program as well as support their kids who participate in some of the concerts.

Jenkins explains some of the things BSO has worked on this year to better community involvement.

More about the collaborated group finale @ BartlesvilleRadio.com