Posted: May 08, 2024 7:27 AMUpdated: May 08, 2024 7:27 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Assessor’s Office is actively working to ensure that all real property parcels affected by Monday night’s storm and high winds will receive the necessary adjustments to their current assessed values.

According to County Assessor Todd Mathes, there is a provision in Oklahoma state statutes for situations such as this, where real property is damaged by fire, flood or tornado after January 1st but before the countywide abstract of net assessed valuations is certified. Minor damage, like shingles blown off or windows shattered, will not be cause for adjustment. However, major structure damage such as trees that have fallen onto houses or barns, roofs blown off, or total building destruction will be assessed and adjustments made to the Washington County assessment roll.

Mathes adds that his staff is avoiding heavily congested areas where emergency crews are still working to restore power, remove debris and provide cleanup after the storm. However, the local Assessor’s Office intends to fully analyze every home, commercial building and other structure that was affected by the May 6th storm.