Posted: May 07, 2024 7:53 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 7:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata High School Senior Zach Long was named the 2024 Patriot Auto Group Student of the Year on Tuesday during the 8th annual Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Long is concurrently enrolled at Tulsa Community College and has been taking college credit classes over the past two years, including during the summer. He is captain of the Nowata Ironmen football team, a senior class officer, president of Student Council and an officer for the National Honor Society. He embodies selflessness showing humility and service-oriented leadership.

Long won a brand-new 2024 Hyundai Venue from Patriot Auto, payment of the tag, tax and title on the vehicle, a $1,000 scholarship, and a $500 gas card from Phillips 66.

Bartlesville High School cross country star Gentry Turner was named the Female Athlete of the Year and Caney Valley High School multi-sport phenom Cooper Fogle was named the Male Athlete of the Year. Both received $1,000 scholarships from Patriot Auto Group, Bartlesville Radio and Ascention St. John Jane Phillips.

Additional Winners Include

$500 Future Innovator Award from Apex Clean Energy: Barrett Hoover of Oklahoma Union High School

$5,000 STEM Award from ConocoPhillips: Michael Cragun of Dewey High School

$1,000 Conservation Hero Scholarship from Sutton Avian Research Center: Jaycie Perrier of Dewey High School

$250 Third Runner-up to Student of the Year from Truity Credit Union: Kendra Sellers of Oklahoma Union High School

$500 Second Runner-up to Student of the Year from Truity Credit Union: Cadence Holley of Wesleyan Christian School