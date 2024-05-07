Posted: May 07, 2024 3:33 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Cleanup efforts continue across Bartlesville, as signs of improvement are slowly being made on Tuesday evening. As road crews continue to work along Washington Blvd and Frank Phillips Blvd, traffic has been allowed to open back up for two-way flow.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox says damage surveys have been complete, which is something they will begin processing overnight. He added that there are several utility companies, along with county and city road crews helping clear the streets.

Several remain without power this evening, mainly in the area that the cleanup process continues along Washington Blvd. Cox gives us an update on when he hopes to have the power fully up and running.

Cox added that several disaster relief organizations have arrived to help families in need. For those interested in helping, Cox talks about some of the non-profits who are in the area.