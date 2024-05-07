Posted: May 07, 2024 2:21 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 2:46 PM

Tom Davis

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, issued the following statement and listed local resources after a tornado hit the city of Bartlesville late Monday evening. The tornado that is believed to be an EF3 in scale caused significant damage in southwest and northeast Bartlesville. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported at this time.

“I’m praying for every Oklahoman who suffered an injury or loss due to last night’s tornado, especially those residents in Barnsdall and the surrounding areas,” Daniels said. “After speaking with officials in Washington, Nowata and Rogers counties this morning, I know some members of my Bartlesville community sustained injuries and many more face extensive damage to their homes and businesses. I will keep all these Oklahomans in my prayers as they look to heal and rebuild.”

“I will be forever grateful to the police, fire and medical personnel who rushed to help those in need. I also appreciate the county emergency managers, county commissioners, sheriffs, city managers, mayors, and local road crews who knew exactly how to help our residents in this emergency. These dedicated public servants are working hard to bring a sense of normalcy back to Bartlesville and the surrounding area.”

“Lastly, I want to thank Bartlesville Radio employees for their work to inform our community about the severe weather threats Monday evening, which undoubtedly helped keep residents safe.”

Daniels urged Bartlesville residents and other residents of Senate District 29 to contact her office if they need assistance following the storm. Call 405-521-5634 or email Julie.Daniels@oksenate.gov.

Local officials are asking city residents to stay off the roads and remain home at this time due to downed power lines and street closures. This will also make it easier for representatives from the city and Washington County Emergency Management to survey the damage. Residents can check the City of Bartlesville GOV and the Washington County Emergency Management Facebook pages for frequent updates on storm cleanup efforts.

Residents are also asked to report home, business and farm damage to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management so local and state authorities can get a full picture of the destruction and connect Oklahomans to aid. Visit damage.ok.gov to file a report.

B the Light Mission, located at 219 N. Virginia Ave., is serving as a shelter open to anyone displaced by the storm. The Salvation Army has set up a mobile unit at Wilson Elementary School, located at 245 N. Spruce Ave., to provide free meals and bottled water to residents.

To seek assistance from the American Red Cross, call 1-800-733-2767.