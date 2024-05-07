Posted: May 07, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A missing persons report has been issued by the Osage County Sheriff's Office following the devestating storms that hit Barnsdall Monday night.

The sheriff's office says that Wayne Hogue went missing from the Barnsdall area on Monday evening after the tornado passed through town and has not been heard from since. If you have any information of to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.