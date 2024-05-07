Posted: May 07, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Angela Lowery, Tuesday's Daily Prize Winner in "My Mom is Priceless" contest.

Angela wins two passes to a currect exhibit and a Tower Tour at Price Tower Arts Center, a book from our KWON Library or Tulsa Oiler Football Tickets.

Enter to win at Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar; Flowerland; Glorious Connections; Lashes Lash Studio; Lavers Aesthetics; McCoy Jewelers; Moxie on Second; Sabored Mexican Cuisine; Truity Credit Union and Windle's Rock and Jewelry for your chance to win.