City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 07, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 9:30 AM
City of Bartlesville Accepting Tree Debris
Nathan Thompson
The city of Bartlesville will be collecting tree debris at the rodeo arena west of town on Highway 60 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
City officials say they are only accepting tree debris at this time, no other storm damaged material.
They will also be collecting tree debris at the curb beginning early next week. Debris on the curb must be less than 6 feet in length.
