Posted: May 07, 2024 5:23 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 5:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Latest on social media that shows tornado damage from the Barnsdall-Bartlesville tornado on Monday, May 6.

Here’s some footage of the barnsdall tornado moments before it hit the refinery in barnsdall @ReedTimmerUSA @ryanhallyall pic.twitter.com/zmSilX6fdN — Will Price (@wpricejr21) May 7, 2024

ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING FOOTAGE! ??⚠️?️



The SAME MONSTER Tornado that just scalped the whole east side of Barnsdall, also went though the neighboring town of Bartlesville, OK.



Employees working at a Hampton Inn caught the HORRIFYING moment live on camera.



I am dumbfounded that… pic.twitter.com/aCEC2beEkC — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) May 7, 2024

@ryanhallyall video of tornado over Skiatook Lake before it hit Barnsdall. You have permission to show it if you want. pic.twitter.com/FIKrJWigA9 — weathernut1983 (@SportsStoog1983) May 7, 2024

Heartbreaking news out of NE #Oklahoma tonight with reports of severe injuries and possible fatalities from a powerful #Tornado. Debris soared near 30,000 feet, indicating at least EF3 strength. Barnsdall suffered a direct hit, and there's concern for the extent of damage come… pic.twitter.com/lxaLYAhwCs — WorldNews (@FirstWorldNewss) May 7, 2024