Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Tornado Damage in Bartlesville and Barnsdall - Schools Closed

News

Bartlesville

Posted: May 07, 2024 5:23 AMUpdated: May 07, 2024 5:57 AM

Social Media Depicts Barnsdall-Bartlesville Tornado

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

Latest on social media that shows tornado damage from the Barnsdall-Bartlesville tornado on Monday, May 6. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


« Back to News