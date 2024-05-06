Posted: May 06, 2024 10:02 PMUpdated: May 07, 2024 6:05 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There have many numerous reports of damage from Barnsdall to northern Bartlesville after a confirmed tornado came through parts of north Tulsa, Osage and Washington Counties between 9:30-10:15 PM on Monday evening.

As of 10:45 PM most of the substantial damage in Bartlesville was around the HWY 75 and Tuxedo area.

Washington County Emergency Management has reported that HWY 75 is still closed in both directions as of 7am Tuesday around the Tuxedo area due to storm damage. The old highway, 123, is open to go north and south.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said everyone needs to stay home so that crews can clean up and assess the damage.

There are numerous reports of damage to structures, roofs, fences and downed power lines.

As of 10:50 PM there were nearly 5,000 customers without power in the Bartlesville area, mostly on the eastern half of Bartlesville.

There were also reports of major damage in Barnsdall with more than 1,800 customers without power.

There is a reports of major damage on the east side of town. There is a triage center at the fieldhouse.

Pawhuska Schools has opened its old gym for people effected to stay.

B The Light Mission is open as a shelter in Bartlesville.

School has been cancelled for Tuesday in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech campuses, including the Early Learning Center.