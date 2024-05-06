Posted: May 06, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Parts of Highway 20 in Osage County will be closed in the coming days. Construction will be taking place between Hominy and Ralston, forcing the road to be closed this weekend.

Road crews plan to close Highway 20 at 7 p.m. on Friday and hope to have the work complete by Sunday so that they can re-open the road for traffic sometime that afternoon. During that time, you are asked to find alternate routes.