Posted: May 06, 2024 1:50 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time board members reviewed and approved several items.

One of those contracts that got renewed was a yearly owner's representative agreement with Higgins Construction Management, LLC. That is for a monthly rate of $11,000.

There was also discussion to sign a quote with Johnson Controls Fire Protection for the sheriff's office in the amount of nearly $39,000, but there was a financial discrepancy in what the Board had been told earlier this year.

After hearing the explanation, the Board approved that quote for the sheriff's office. Kyler Construction Group was awarded a bid to begin the remodel for the women's building at the fairgrounds as well.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds next Monday at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.