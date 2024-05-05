Posted: May 05, 2024 10:53 AMUpdated: May 05, 2024 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

A fifteen-year-old male is dead following a crash on Saturday near Barnsdall.

OHP reported the fatality collision happened at approximately 6:07 pm at on County Road 2409 just north of County Road 2383, in Barnsdall.

OHP staes that what happened and dondition of driver remains under Investigation

A 15 year-old juvenile male passenger, name withheld, was pronounced deceased on scene and was transported by Stumpff Funeral Home to their facility in Bartlesville.

OHP reported that a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Weston Lowe, 36, of Barnsdall, was transported by Survival Flight to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Lowe was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Passenger Trey Taylor, 21, of Barnsdall, was transported by POV to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he was treated & released.