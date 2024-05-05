Posted: May 05, 2024 10:22 AMUpdated: May 05, 2024 10:22 AM

A Ramona woman was injured in a motocycle collision Saturday at approximately 12:20 pm at N Cincinnati Ave and W C Rogers Northbound approximately 1 mile north of Skiatook, OK in Tulsa County.

OHP reports that Rhonda Pryce, 59, of Ramona Price was transported by Skiatook EMS to St. John’s hospital in Tulsa, admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.