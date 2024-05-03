Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Cynthia Blanchard Defends the Price Tower on COMMUNITY CONECTION

May 03, 2024

Budget Summit Set For Monday in Stitt's Office

Nathan Thompson & Radio Oklahoma Network
Gov. Kevin Stitt seems upbeat about an upcoming budget summit in his office. However, he remains strongly opposed to giving all state workers a pay raise. The governor also says he really wants to see additional tax cuts for Oklahomans.
 
The budget summit between Stitt, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, and House Speaker Charles McCall begins at 2 p.m. Monday and will be live-streamed.

