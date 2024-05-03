Posted: May 03, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: May 03, 2024 2:50 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Friday on the charges of entering with intent to steal copper, and possession of stolen copper after former felony conviction. Johnny Eversole was arrested on Thursday, May 2nd after an officer responded to a call of individuals stealing copper.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived, Eversole’s girlfriend was with him as the driver and told officers that Eversole had gone behind the fenced in area and came back with copper. Officers later identified a meth pipe in the vehicle in plain sight, which lead to a search of the car.

Copper wire was recovered from the vehicle. There was video footage reviewed that allegedly shows Eversole taking the copper. He is being held over on a $20,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 31st.