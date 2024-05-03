Posted: May 03, 2024 12:58 PMUpdated: May 03, 2024 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing an owner’s representative agreement with Higgins Construction Management, LLC at the monthly rate of $11,000.

There will be discussion to sign a quote with Johnson Controls Fire Protection in the amount of just over $38,000 for the sheriff’s office.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.