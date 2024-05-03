Posted: May 03, 2024 12:05 PMUpdated: May 03, 2024 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined his colleagues to support local radio. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act now has support from more than 60 Senators. This legislation would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make car dealers to continue making AM radio available in vehicles at no additional charge. Here is what Lankford had to say on the legislation:

“Emergency alerts save lives and AM radio ensures that drivers can hear them as soon as possible. If you are on a road trip or driving to work, you shouldn’t be blocked from having access to news, music, sports or weather because of the kind of car you drive.”

Legislation in the House has 246 co-sponsors.