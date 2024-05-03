Posted: May 03, 2024 7:25 AMUpdated: May 03, 2024 7:27 AM

Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites all area ladies to the 17th Annual Business Women’s Expo on Thursday, May 9, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, in Dewey.

Browse booths featuring businesses owned/operated by local women from 5:30 to 6:30pm. Dinner and Program at 6:30pm.

Inspiration speaker, author and teach, Karen Blankenship of Kansas City will share on “Write it Down-The power of Journaling.”

Cost is $16 for Dinner/Program and prizes from Vendors. Reservations are required by Tuesday, May 7, at noon by calling 785-840-8128 or 918-333, 5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397 7388. bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388.