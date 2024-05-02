Posted: May 02, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: May 02, 2024 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is holding another lunch and learn series next Wednesday. This month's event will be taking place at the Osage County Health Department and guests from Harvest Land will speak on the latest happenings at their facility.

All are welcome to attend and if interested in going, send an email to Reba Bueno with the Chamber of Commerce at reba@pawhuskachamber.com.