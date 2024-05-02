Posted: May 02, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: May 02, 2024 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way held their annual membership meeting Thursday morning at Tri County Tech's Event Center, where three new board members were elected and several awards were presented.

BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary said the nonprofit group is extremely grateful to the community for meeting their $2.4 million goal for funding 14 partner agencies across Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.

Aaron Beldner was elected to a three-year term on the BRUW Board of Directors. Rusty Gott and Laura Sanders were also elected to the board to fill vacancies.

BRUW will announce their upcoming campaign goal in August.

Several individuals and businesses were also recognized for their efforts on behalf of United Way.

Groundbreaker Award

ConocoPhillips

Cornerstone Award

Phillips 66

Pillar Award

Truity Credit Union

Foundation Award

QuikTrip

Arvest

Ignite Award

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips

ChevronPhillips

Spark Award

Blue Sky Bio

Zachry Group

Oklahoma Natural Gas/ONEOK

Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay

Bartlesville Public Schools

Initiative Award

ABB

Campaign Coordinator Award

Jessica Barr-Truity Credit Union

Spotlight Award

Philip Wright- Cherokee Area Council BSA

Volunteer Award

Kyle Ppool

Chad Nightingale

Illuminate Award

Robert Phillips-Richard Kane YMCA

Outstanding Board Member Award