Posted: May 02, 2024 2:23 PM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Holds Annual Meeting
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Regional United Way held their annual membership meeting Thursday morning at Tri County Tech's Event Center, where three new board members were elected and several awards were presented.
BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary said the nonprofit group is extremely grateful to the community for meeting their $2.4 million goal for funding 14 partner agencies across Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.
Aaron Beldner was elected to a three-year term on the BRUW Board of Directors. Rusty Gott and Laura Sanders were also elected to the board to fill vacancies.
BRUW will announce their upcoming campaign goal in August.
Several individuals and businesses were also recognized for their efforts on behalf of United Way.
Groundbreaker Award
ConocoPhillips
Cornerstone Award
Phillips 66
Pillar Award
Truity Credit Union
Foundation Award
QuikTrip
Arvest
Ignite Award
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
ChevronPhillips
Spark Award
Blue Sky Bio
Zachry Group
Oklahoma Natural Gas/ONEOK
Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay
Bartlesville Public Schools
Initiative Award
ABB
Campaign Coordinator Award
Jessica Barr-Truity Credit Union
Spotlight Award
Philip Wright- Cherokee Area Council BSA
Volunteer Award
Kyle Ppool
Chad Nightingale
Illuminate Award
Robert Phillips-Richard Kane YMCA
Outstanding Board Member Award
Sara Freeman
