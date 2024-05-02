News
May 02, 2024
Wesleyan Christian School Graduation on KWON
Tom Davis
The commencement cereomonies for the 2024 graduating class of Wesleyan Chrisian School will air tonight, Thursday, May 2, at 7pm on KWON AM 1400-FM 93.3/95.1.
This special broadcast is sponsored by Wesleyan Christian School; Oklahoma Wesleyan University; Timmons Sheet Metal; Bartnet IP; Skyway Honda; Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies; and Tri County Tech.
