Posted: May 02, 2024 7:16 AMUpdated: May 02, 2024 7:16 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The only high school baseball team left in Washington, Osage or Nowata counties is Oklahoma Union, and the Cougars are still alive in their 2A Regional hosted by Latta. The event got moved to Seminole State.

OKU fell to Latta early on Wednesday 14-6 in game one, but rebounded to win an elimination game against Haskell, 5-4.

OKU will now face Ketchum at 1:30 today at Seminole State in another Elimination game.

Latta awaits the winner in the title round later in the day.