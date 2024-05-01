Posted: May 01, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: May 01, 2024 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's Republican Forum in Osage County, County Clerk Robin Slack made some serious allegations against both former and current county commissioners. Slack said that she is of the belief that not all county purchases are going through her office and that the courthouse annex being built for 10.5 million dollars is an example of just that.

Slack says that the Board gave the Osage County Industrial Authority authorization to proceed with a 10.5 million dollar bond in late 2021 to finance the annex project, but she says Osage County citizens had already spoken.

Slack says that Everett Piper, who stepped away as County Commissioner for District One in March, gave a presentation stating that the county will see a total loss of nearly one million dollars. This is when the Board converted the bond from an 18-month bond to a 30-year bond.

After hearing Slack's comments, Piper reached out to Bartlesville Radio and said that what she stated on Tuesday evening is, "not the truth and she knows it." Piper talks about the presentation that Slack referred to in her speech.

Piper said Osage County citizens need to make sure their voices are heard in the June election.

Piper added that every step of the requisitioning process has been reviewed and approved by legal counsel.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher also said that Slack's comments were, "unfortunate" and "inaccurate."