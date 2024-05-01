Posted: May 01, 2024 1:22 PMUpdated: May 01, 2024 1:40 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

This super sleuth was not featured in Sherlock Holmes, but he definitely knows his trade.

After nosing around the office, he finally set still enough for an interview, but he kept his eyes peeled.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA reels in this dashing detective.

Clouse does say that although Bolt is fairly neutral, he is not a fan of cats and will make sure they have done no crime by chasing them.

The WSPCA also started a new event today to better adoptions.

Clouse gives some insight.

The SPCA is located at 16620 OK-123 in Bartlesville, Ok, 74006.