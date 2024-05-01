Posted: May 01, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: May 01, 2024 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers double the amount of water being released at Hulah Lake dam after additional rainfall Tuesday night.

Hulah Lake is nearly 10 feet above normal and all sluice gates are open at the dam, releasing water into the Caney River at more than 5,000 cubic feet per second. That’s more than twice the amount of water released just 24 hours ago.

Copan Lake is more than 2 feet above normal. The sluice gates at the dam remain closed as of late Monday morning. However, one low-flow gate is open 10%, releasing a minimal amount of water into the Little Caney River.

The Caney River remains below flood stage.