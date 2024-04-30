Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Apr 30, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 9:40 AM

Phillips 66 Celebrates Good Energy Month with Local Volunteerism

Tom Davis
During the 5th Annual Global Volunteer Month, from April 1 - 30, 2024,  Phillip 66 offered "Good Energy," an employee volunteerism program designed to inspire their employees to connect with neighbors and share compassion, talents and hard work to improve our communities.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Janet Hardy and  Jenny Brown with Phillips 66 said that  through volunteerism, this initiative 'seeks to create community connections that inspire action, identify solutions to society's greatest challenges and improve lives.'
 
During  Good Energy Month last year, Phillips 66 employees volunteered over 13,000 hours, which resulted in more than $300,000 in grants back to local communities. 
 
Listed below are some of the Phillips 66 projects:
 
 
 

