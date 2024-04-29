Posted: Apr 29, 2024 3:43 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 3:44 PM

Chase McNutt

Tri County Tech has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE) from The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for the fourth year in a row. ASBO International's COE recognizes districts that have met the program's high financial reporting and transparency standards. The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended 2023.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to financial transparency and accountability," said Chief Administrative Officer, Kim Smith. "At Tri County Tech, integrity and transparency are at the core of everything we do, including financial reporting."

School districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency by participating in the COE program. Applicants submit their ACFR for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents. The report may receive the Certificate of Excellence if it meets the program's requirements. A district's participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

"For over half a century, ASBO International's Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been the gold standard in promoting and recognizing excellence in financial reporting," according to ASBO International Executive Director Jim Rowan, CAE, SFO. "Communicating a district's financial and economic state is so important when engaging with the school community and building their trust. Districts that receive the COE Award have demonstrated their ability to do that at the highest level."

The COE is proudly sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner American Fidelity.

From left, Assistant Treasurer & Activity Fund Custodian Shelby Wren, Chief Administrative Officer Kim Smith, Finance Office Coordinator Kristen Brower and Finance Office Specialist Ember McNown are pictured with their recent award, the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting.