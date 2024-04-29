Posted: Apr 29, 2024 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Republican Party is hosting a GOP Forum on Tuesday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Sheriff Eddie Virden and his challenger Bart Perrier will have a debate. Candidates running for office of District One and District Two Commissioner will have an opportunity to speak, as will those running for County and Court Clerk, along with Representatives running for District 10 and 37.