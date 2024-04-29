Posted: Apr 29, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 10:35 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their final meeting in the month of April with a lengthy agenda. As always, the first item of discussion was courthouse improvements. Nowata County Treasurer, Rachel Marrs, shared some shocking information about the air filters in the courthouse.

Next, the commissioners accepted a bid to be let on equipment for road construction and accepted a declaration of surplus on a 2016 copier.

Finally, Will Drake gave an update to the commissioners on the possible litigation against Nowata County. This topic was covered in previous weeks when executive session was entered for confidential information. Here is Drake’s update.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex, and the meeting is open to the public.