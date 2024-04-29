Posted: Apr 29, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 10:08 AM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

Former Bartlesville firefighter H.C. Call has been tapped to lead the Bartlesville Fire Department following Chief David Topping’s retirement in June.

“I’m excited to welcome H.C. back to the Bartlesville Fire Department as our next fire chief,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “H.C. brings excellent credentials, training and experience to our department. He has a unique combination of familiarity with our department combined with a broader perspective gained by serving as the chief of another department. I’m confident that he is the right person to bring our department to the next level.”

Call began his career in the fire service when he joined Bartlesville Fire Department in 2001 as a firefighter. He was promoted to driver in 2014 and also served as a relief captain. He left the department in 2017 to accept his current position as fire chief with the Collinsville Fire Department.

He has served as adjunct faculty with Tri County Technology Center since 2011, and is currently the vice president of the Tri County Technology Center Rescue Training Tower Advisory Board. He has held the position of Fire/EMS instructor with Oklahoma State University-Fire Service Training since 2004.

Call has earned several degrees throughout his career, including a Bachelor of Science degree from Rogers State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. He has also completed the Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program, an advanced leadership program designed to support Oklahoma fire service leaders.

Call is set to take over as Bartlesville fire chief on May 29.