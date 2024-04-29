Posted: Apr 29, 2024 5:59 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 5:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

Flood warnings remain in effect until at least Tuesday afternoon for the Verdigris River in Nowata County.

Minor flooding is forecast for the Verdigris River near Lenapah from Tuesday afternoon to early evening. The Verdigris is expected to crest to about 30 feet early Tuesday afternoon – right at flood stage. The river will then fall below flood stage shortly thereafter Tuesday evening.

At flood stage, minor flooding affects farmland and rural roads near the Verdigris River.