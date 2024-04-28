Posted: Apr 28, 2024 7:01 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2024 7:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

A child has been transported to a Tulsa hospital after being hit by an SUV on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of south Fenway Avenue shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told officers a white SUV hit a child on a bicycle and then left the scene.

The child was transported via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital with unknown injuries.The name, age and condition of the child have not yet been released.

BPD Deputy Chief Andrew Ward says more information will be released as information is received.