Posted: Apr 27, 2024 4:31 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2024 4:31 PM

Tom Davis

Nowata High School Class Days aired Saturday on Real Country 104.9 KRIG.

Students shared shout outs to their classmates, funny stories and memorable moments on Saturday from 1 to 3pm.

The broadcast was sponsroed by: Rogers State University, Regent Bank of Nowata, Totel CSI, City Drug, Bartnet I.P., Tri County Tech, Sonic of Nowata, Arvest Bank, Bartlett Co-op, and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.