Posted: Apr 26, 2024 2:01 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will deliver the address to graduates during Rogers State University’s 2024 Spring Commencement ceremonies May 11.

The first ceremony for graduates of the College of Professional Studies will take place at 10 a.m. and the second ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences will take place that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Claremore Expo Center.