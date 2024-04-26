News
Posted: Apr 26, 2024 1:06 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2024 1:06 PM
Fun Events Taking Place in Dewey This Weekend
Ty Loftis
There will be plenty of things to do in downtown Dewey on Saturday for anyone looking to get out and participate in some outdoor fun.
Beginning at 8 a.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, the Master Gardeners will be holding their annual plant sale. They will be selling a variety of plants until they are sold out. At 9 a.m., the Dewey Spring Round-Up Western Market will commence along Highway 75 north of Dewey. They will have several vendors on site. For more information on that, you can call 918-691-0714.
