Posted: Apr 25, 2024 11:51 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 5:16 PM

Tom Davis

Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for aging adults and their families. Our team is here to help you live a healthy, happy, & independent life!

Established in 1983, Elder Care provides innovative programs through a customized care plan for each individual. Our goal is to link you and your family with the best services available to meet your unique needs. We take pride in being a comprehensive professional resource for aging services in Washington, Nowata, and Osage Counties.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Juli Merciez, Chairperson for The Good, The Bad, The BBQ fundraising event and Josh Linblom, physical therapist with Elder Care's Foundation Specialists brought us to date on both the event and therpay services

Juli invited everyone to The 26th Annual The Good, The Bad & The Barbecue charity event on Saturday May 11, 2024 hosted by Robert Hughes and family & the Hughes Ranch. Join us in celebrating with The Clydesdales, a Horseshoe Ring Toss, Silent and Live Auction and live entertainment.

Proceeds are used to benefit Elder Care and a portion of each ticket purchased is tax deductible per the IRS guidelines, please consult your tax attorney or CPA for details.

Elder Care's Foundation Specialists's Josh Lindblom says jealthy living starts with a solid FOUNDATION.

Excellence in therapy is their way of life at Foundation Therapy Specialists. They are dedicated to providing one-on-one care and individualized treatments with your goals in mind. Foundation's multidisciplinary team ensures clients attain the best quality outcomes for adults of all ages. The Foundation Therapy Specialists team includes physical therapists, a speech therapist, and an occupational and certified hand therapist.