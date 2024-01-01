News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 25, 2024 11:01 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 11:01 AM
OKM 40th Anniversary Festival
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM Music proudly reminded everyone that this year's festival is the 40th Annual event!
OKM is goin back 40 years to celebrate with three great shows just as they did witht he first festival AND they are also celebrating with the youngster with their Especially for Kids programs as well!
Jecelle Dobson
Manhattan Chamber Players
Friday, June 7th
6:00 p.m. | Gates Open
6:15 p.m. | Jecelle Dobson
7:30 p.m. | Manhattan Chamber Players
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve: Pavilion at Clyde Lake
Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra
Jenny Lin & Adam Tendler
Saturday, June 8th
6:00 p.m. | VIP Reception (Wine & Appetizers)
6:30 p.m. | General Admission Doors Open
7:00 p.m. | Concert Begins
Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center
Escher Quartet
Sunday, June 9th
6:00 p.m. | Doors Open
6:00 p.m. | Reception (Appetizers & Wine)
7:00 p.m. | Concert Begins
8:00 p.m. | Intermission (Dessert & Coffee)
The Refinery at The Johnstone-Sare Building
« Back to News