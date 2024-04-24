Posted: Apr 24, 2024 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 2:54 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

Caney Grocery in Kansas is still in business, thanks to action from the City Council.

After a special workshop meeting Monday night, the decision was made by Caney council members to keep the store operating as normal, while looking at the numbers again in 90 days.

The city of Caney is designated a food desert, with the nearest grocery store 20 minutes away, either in Independence, Coffeyville, or across the Oklahoma border in Dewey. However, the city is also tasked with keeping the store operating without using water funds, because using funds from the general fund is not an option.

Zellner says Caney Grocery has an important role in the town

Caney Grocery had positive revenue seven months throughout 2023, but has only showed revenue one month in the first quarter of 2024, although numbers through April look promising for a profit at the store.

Zellner believes signage will make a difference for the store, not only with a new sign at Fourth Street on Highway 75, but also at the store itself

Caney residents are urged to get in touch with their city council members to give input and brainstorm on how to make Caney Grocery self-sustaining.