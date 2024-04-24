Posted: Apr 24, 2024 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2024 2:46 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday on a motion to revoke a suspended sentence. David Allen Carter was arrested back in 2020 on seven different charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing firearm in commission of a felony, possession of drug proceeds, and more.

In August 2022, Carter pleaded guilty on four separate counts and was sentenced to 28 years suspended and was ordered to serve probation. According to court documents, Carter violated probation 10 times over the course of 20 months. Carter most recently tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and MDMA on April 3rd.

Carter now faces jail time and is being held on a $10,000 bond. His next court date is set for May 1st at 2:30 p.m.