Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation restricting online access to pornography for people under the age of 18.

Senate Bill 1959, which is authored in the House by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, holds commercial entities accountable for knowingly distributing obscene material or material promoting child pornography on the internet.

It mandates that such entities must compensate individuals for damages and provide mechanisms for subscribers to block access to harmful content. Additionally, entities employing reasonable age verification methods are exempt from liability.

The measure passed the House 79-13 and now moves to the governor's desk for consideration. If signed into law, SB1959 would take effect Nov. 1