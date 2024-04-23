Posted: Apr 23, 2024 1:45 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Western Classic is coming back to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska during the second weekend in May. There will be two days of activities going on for people to enjoy.

When things begin on Friday, a ranch horse competition will get things going at 10 a.m. Team roping will follow that in the afternoon at 1 p.m. That evening an awards presentation and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. A concert will follow.

On Saturday morning, dog trials will begin at the Ben Johnson Outdoor Arena at 7:30 a.m. and a kids ranch horse competition will follow in the indoor arena. The horse sale will conclude the weekend at 1 p.m. For more information, you can call 940-300-1204.