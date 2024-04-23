Posted: Apr 23, 2024 8:17 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 8:17 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

There’s nothing better than a good’ol picture featuring the wild, wild west’ best. Artists from all over seem to capture the very essence with the stroke of a brush, a good size canvas, and yes, the American dream.

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is hosting the Women Artists of the West Art Show. This exhibit and sale will feature 37 award winning women artists, including sculptors and painters from the U.S., Canada, and Austraila.

Starting May 4 at 10am, this event will be held at Woolaroc.

