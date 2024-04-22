Posted: Apr 22, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a routine meeting on Monday morning. They signed an annual service contract for the health department with the Hominy Family Health Center to provide radiology services and signed a collaborative jail services agreement for the sheriff's office with Family and Children's Services Inc.

It was the approval of paying Dalton Higgins his monthly owners rep fee of $3,750 for the courthouse renovation project that didn't sit well with Osage County citizen Kevin Harrison, as he pointed out during citizens input.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said that even though it might cost a little bit more money, it could be well worth the cost in the long run.

Bud Beaston, who is running for county commissioner of district two, also showed his displeasure with the amount of money being spent during citizens input.