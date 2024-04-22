Posted: Apr 22, 2024 1:01 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2024 1:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Monday opposing President Joe Biden's executive order on "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad," saying it was an overreach of the federal government.

concern was brought to him by members of the Washington County GOP, who also passed a resolution against the Biden administration's executive order. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says a

The executive order was signed by the president more than three years ago in January 2021. It's intent is to set several goals to conserve the environment, including preserving 30% of America's land and water by the year 2030.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says it is not the board's intent to discourage landowners from participating in conservation programs . He pointed out that the federal government only owns 5% of land in Washington County around Copan Lake.