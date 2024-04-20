Posted: Apr 20, 2024 12:16 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2024 12:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department held its annual block party on Saturday afternoon in downtown Bartlesville. Inflatables, face painting and free food were just a few things being offered on Saturday. Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said this event is great so that they can interact with the community.

This is an annual event that the Bartlesville Police Department puts on in downtown Bartlesville on a yearly basis.