Posted: Apr 19, 2024 12:53 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning looking to get a number of important things accomplished.

The Board will consider signing a collaborative jail services agreement for the sheriff's office with family and children services Inc. There will also be consideration to pay Dalton Higgins the monthly owners rep fee for the courthouse renovation project. That monthly fee is $3,750.

The Board will also look to sign an annual service contract for the Health Department with the Hominy Family Health Center where they are to provide radiology services for no more than $2,500.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.